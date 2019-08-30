Suspect in Crestview murder captured in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRG) — Unedited press release from the Crestview Police Department:

In the early hours of this morning, August 30, 2019, The United States Marshalls Office in Atlanta, Georgia, apprehended Tony Byrd of Crestview. Mr. Byrd is wanted by the Crestview Police Department as the primary suspect in the murder of Tywon Tatum, which occurred on July 08, 2019.

The cautions of law enforcement, indicating that Mr. Byrd was considered armed and dangerous, were also confirmed to be accurate. At the time of his arrest, Mr. Byrd was in possession of a firearm. The firearm recovered does not appear to be the murder weapon but analysis of that firearm will be conducted for comparison with a nationwide database of gun related incidents for possible connections in any other cases.

Mr. Byrd will remain incarcerated in Atlanta until his extradition back to Okaloosa County can be coordinated. Once he has been delivered into the custody of the Okaloosa County Jail, he will remain there without bond.

Stephen McCosker, the newly hired Chief of Police in Crestview, stated: “We have good reason to be very proud of the men and women of the Crestview Police Department. Officers and Investigators worked in conjunction with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the United States Marshals Office, both in Northwest Florida and the Atlanta area, and dedicated countless hours to investigating this murder. They tirelessly followed every lead in this case and their diligence ultimately allowed for the swift apprehension of Mr. Byrd.”

The Crestview Police Department would also like to extend our appreciation to the citizens of Crestview, the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and our media partners who have continuously distributed information and photographs of Mr. Byrd, keeping our community apprised of information and updates as this case developed.