Suspect identified, investigation continues into Florida grocery store shooting

ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office swarmed the Grocery Advantage shopping center after a call about shots being fired inside the store.

Investigators say 29-year-old Reginald Booker was doing the shooting but why is still an unanswered question. The sheriff’s office is handling that part of the investigation.

Booker was shot at least twice by a deputy after the sheriff says he was barricaded in the back of the store waiting to ambush officers. A deputy shot Booker after he allegedly approached officers still holding that handgun. The use of force investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The last known address for Booker is just a couple miles from the grocery store. The initial call was that of a man acting strangely in front of the store. Once inside he fired several rounds. No customers or employees were injured.

Booker has a long history of being in and out of the Escambia County Jail over the last decade. At least eight arrests for everything from drug charges, domestic violence to aggravated stalking and battery.

Booker’s charges for Thursday’s incident include robbery, aggravated assault, and firing a weapon in public.

Bond is set at $2 million, according to the jail website.





