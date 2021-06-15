Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping, robbery



PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One of three people named as suspects in an alleged kidnapping and robbery case has been arrested.

Joshua Aaron Baker, 32, turned himself in Tuesday morning and was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and robbery.

Baker was named alongside 21-year-old Tristan Byars and 40-year-old Jessica Carpenter as suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping on Washington Street early Sunday morning.

Baker’s arrest report says the victim ran to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrington Precinct at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after being tortured and held captive for about eight hours.

The arrest report says the victim was tied up, held at gunpoint, beat with brass knuckles and sprayed in the eyes with cologne. The three suspects took turns hurting him, according to the report.

Neighbors heard the victim yelling, “help me!” according to the report, which prompted them to call authorities and allowed him to escape.

The victim was transported to a hospital for cuts and bruises but did not have life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Baker is being held in the Escambia County jail on $200,000. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Byars or Carpenter are asked to contact the ECSO or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.