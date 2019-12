ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly two months after a deadly shooting over a dice game, a suspect is now under arrest.

Mario Deonandre Copeland was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a homicide charge.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had previously named Copeland a suspect in the shooting death of Denario James on Aquamarine Avenue on October 23.

James was found lying in a front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest.