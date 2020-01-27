Custody drop-off ends with a shooting at Tom Thumb in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot at a Tom Thumb during a custody drop-off Sunday night.

The incident happened on Hwy. 29 and Airport Blvd. around 8:06 p.m.

The male suspect was found and arrested on the scene.

The victim suffers from a gunshot wound; however, his injuries are non-life threatening.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories