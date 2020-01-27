Custody drop-off ends with a shooting at Tom Thumb in Escambia County, FL

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot at a Tom Thumb during a custody drop-off Sunday night.
The incident happened on Hwy. 29 and Airport Blvd. around 8:06 p.m.
The male suspect was found and arrested on the scene.
The victim suffers from a gunshot wound; however, his injuries are non-life threatening.
