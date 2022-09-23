PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man, who’s suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home overnight, is behind bars.

Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning. His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911.

Deputies quickly developed Davis’ son, 27-year-old Tyler Moore Davis, as the main suspect in the murder of his father.

“The suspect had been living in Georgia my understanding there was a situation in Georgia where he was kicked out of a residence in Georgia and came down here for a few days is understanding and did exhibit some erratic behavior with family members, but didn’t indicate to them that he was capable of doing something like this,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said their Bay Real-Time Operations Center helped them find the suspect.

“We have our license plate readers and camera systems that were able to determine he fled the county in the early morning hours, which is a big benefit to us without that type of technology we would be looking here locally and that’s not to say they wouldn’t still be here but that kind of helps us put the pieces of the puzzle together,” Ford said.

Using BayROC deputies determined Davis fled Bay County around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

They tracked him to Forsyth County, Georgia early Thursday afternoon.



“Working with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office we were able to establish surveillance on him in Forsyth County, Georgia, we worked to obtain an arrest warrant here in Bay County and the Forsyth County SWAT team was able to safely take him into custody,” Ford said.

Bay County investigators are still in Georgia gathering evidence and interviews.

He has not yet been charged with his father’s murder, but he is jailed on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant.

The suspect, Tyler Moore Davis will be extradited to Bay County.