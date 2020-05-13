Surveillance camera allegedly shows car theft that led to car chase near Florida rest stop, injuring two FHP officers

PENSACOLA, Fla., (WKRG) — A surveillance camera allegedly shows suspect, 46-year-old John Thomas Puckett of Dresden, Tenn., stealing a truck from the Dean McCrary Kia parking lot in Mobile on Tuesday.
A car chase soon ensued after, ending with a crash on I-10 near a rest stop in Florida.
Puckett crashed into a semi-truck near exit 5. One trooper had to be transported for help.
Additionally, Puckett was a registered sex offender.
LATEST STORIES:
- How one foundation is helping adults with special needs during the pandemic
- Family grateful after flames from Mobile County wildfire come feet away from home
- MPD: 3 arrested after stolen vehicle crashes during police chase
- Florida man attacks victim who didn’t thank him for holding open door to liquor store, deputies say
- ICE practices at detention centers fuel spread of coronavirus, House Democrats say