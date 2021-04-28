Surfers seen cutting lines, swimming too close to Okaloosa Island pier

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) – There are county laws to follow when surfing and swimming in the waters off Okaloosa Island.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is reminding residents no one is allowed to swim or surf within 150 feet of the pier for safety reasons.

In a post on social media, OCSO shows pictures of surfers near and under the pier. One of the photos shows a surfer cutting the fishing lines from those on top of the pier.

OCSO says it is also a violation of Florida law to cut a fisherman’s line.