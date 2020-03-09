Superintendent speaks about the closure of Okaloosa County Christian School

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The superintendent of Rocky Bayou Christian School spoke to News 5 about the decision to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus.

Michael Mosley says they had about two dozen students and staff that are from a neighboring church where one person tested positive. He says some of those people were around the person that tested positive. He says the students’ safety is top priority.

“This will give us two weeks of no time here and we will see what happens,” Mosley said.

Mosley says as of now no students or staff have tested positive, but if that changes, the school could be closed longer than March. 23rd.

