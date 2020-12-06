Sunday marks one year since NAS Pensacola terror attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sunday marks one year since a foreign training student at NAS Pensacola opened fire and killed three servicemen. Ensign Joshua Watson, Petty Officer 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Walters were killed by the gunman.

To honor all those affected by the attack, the Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) held a memorial service and wreath laying, along with individual Purple Heart ceremonies for each of the fallen. That ceremony was not open to the public but there is a public ceremony tonight. There will be a candlelight vigil at Blue Wahoos Stadium Sunday evening at 6.