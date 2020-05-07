Student sues U of Florida for return of fees as classes move online

A University of Florida graduate student is accusing the Florida Board of Governors because the state’s public universities have refused to issue prorated refunds for fees despite campuses shutting down due to COVID-19.

Anthony Rojas filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all 300,000 Florida residents who paid fees this spring semester.



Rojas says schools should partly reimburse students for mandatory charges for things like athletics, building, activities, and transportation. The lawsuit does not include tuition since students completed their courses online, and room and board because universities already returned some of those funds.

The lawsuit covers all 12 state universities including the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

“It just seems to us so unreasonable to deprive over 300,000 struggling students with thousands of dollars for something they physically cannot obtain,” Rojas’ attorney Adam Moskowitz told the Miami Herald.

