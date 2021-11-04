Student aviators take off in Gulf Coast Fleet Fly In at NAS Whiting Field

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Student aviators flew high at NAS Whiting Field’s Gulf Coast Fleet Fly In this week.

The 2021 Naval Helicopter Association Gulf Coast Fleet Fly In is a week-long training event for student aviators, according to a news release from the NASWF. The event brings many types of Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and agency helicopters to Whiting Field from various bases in the U.S.

Students were able to fly fleet helicopters and learn from experienced pilots from Training Air Wing Five, a sector that “supports 60 percent of all primary fixed-wing flight training for the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps,” according to the release.

Several military aircraft were used during Fleet Fly including the MH-60R, MH-60S, CMV-22 Osprey, MH, CH-53E heavy helicopters, and the HH-65D, which is primarily used for search and rescue missions, according to the release.