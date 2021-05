PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A structure fire was reported in Pensacola in the 1300 block of W Nine Mile Rd near Ashland Ave, Thursday morning.



According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident log, first responders were dispatched to the fire just before 7:00 a.m.



No injuries have been reported.

There are minor traffic impacts in the area as crews work to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.