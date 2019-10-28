Stolen vehicle crashes, overturns in front yard in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen car that overturned in the front yard of a residence early Monday morning.

At 12:32 a.m., an unknown person was driving a stolen 2003 Acura CL northbound on 59th Avenue when the person failed to turn at the dead end and went off-road. This caused car’s front passenger end to hit a tree in the yard of 5900 Annette St. and overturn on the driver’s side.

The occupants the car fled the scene. Deputies are continuing to investigate.