Stolen vehicle crashes, overturns in front yard in Escambia County, Fla.

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BREAKING NEWS_1525104260496.jpg.jpg

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen car that overturned in the front yard of a residence early Monday morning.

At 12:32 a.m., an unknown person was driving a stolen 2003 Acura CL northbound on 59th Avenue when the person failed to turn at the dead end and went off-road. This caused car’s front passenger end to hit a tree in the yard of 5900 Annette St. and overturn on the driver’s side.

The occupants the car fled the scene. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories