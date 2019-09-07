Stolen car crushes parked car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is in custody after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect drove a stolen car on top of a parked car. This image was posted on the OCSO Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page around midnight.

The post says the suspect was trying to avoid law enforcement in the area of Newcastle and Woodrow. The vehicle was stolen from the Fort Walton Beach area. It says a passenger in the stolen car was unhurt. The post did not say who deputies arrested. The car underneath the stolen vehicle was not occupied at the time.