Florida state trooper saves teenager from burning home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a teenager from a burning house after a woman flagged him down on the roadside.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Trooper Angel Luna was patrolling in the area of Blue Angel Parkway and Lillian Highway when he was flagged down by a woman who told him her house was on fire.

Luna noticed flames and smoke billowing from inside the house, and retrieved his fire extinguisher to attempt to extinguish the fire, but to no avail. The woman told Luna her 19-year-old son was still inside the house. He located the son’s bedroom and broke the window with his fire extinguisher and called for the teenager to follow the sound of his voice, allowing him to come to the now-open window. Luna safely removed the teen from the house and assisted him to a safe distance from the fire.

Escambia County EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman and her son to the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Luna reported both the mother and son appeared to have received minor injuries from the fire.