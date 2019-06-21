Steiger found guilty in Cassandra Robinson death

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) —

UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — A jury has found Henry Steiger guilty of murder.

Original story — The state claims Henry Steiger choked Cassandra Robinson to death on February 1, 2018, because she was going to leave with their 1-year-old daughter.

Day four of the Henry Steiger trial continued with closing arguments.

The state says Steiger did nothing to help police find Cassandra, and Robinson sent a text to Steiger on the day she died saying their relationship was over and she was leaving with the baby.

The defense claims there’s no evidence that links Steiger to Robinson’s murder.

The medical examiner says that Robinson was murdered but she does not know how.

The jury is expected to go into deliberation Friday afternoon.