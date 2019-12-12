State Attorney’s office will seek maximum penalty in case of Daniel Hux

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille says his office will seek the maximum penalty when it comes to the case of 41-year-old Daniel Hux. Hux is accused of shooting and injuring an Escambia County Deputy after they responded to his house because of a suicide threat.

The arrest report says Hux called dispatch and said someone was trying to kidnap his son. He also told authorities he needed an ambulance because he was feeling suicidal. The arrest report says he told dispatch he was not feeling violent and had no weapons. When deputies got to the house on limerick lane, they tried to make contact with Hux. They were first told he was under a tree, but then they could not find him. Another deputy went near the carport, and that’s when authorities say Hux began shooting. One of the deputies was shot multiple times according to the report. Hux then went back inside his home, and the uninjured deputy started to render aid to the one who had been shot.

Hux was also shot during the gunfire. He was taken into custody soon after and then taken to the hospital before being booked into jail. In Escambia County Jailview, is appears to say Hux is charged with homicide, but Marcille says that’s a glitch in the system. Marcille says attempted homicide and homicide have similar codes, so when an officer records the charges, they can look different than what they actually are.

“When the reports are written it automatically pulls it up,” Marcille said. “It does make it appear that the charge is homicide, when in actuality the charge is different. In this case, attempted homicide on a law enforcement officer with a weapon.”

