State Attorney’s Office: Insufficient evidence to indict Destin mayor on violation of public records law

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Office of the State Attorney announced Wednesday that it has completed its review regarding possible violation of public records law by Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis.

Based on its review, the State Attorney’s Office determined there is insufficient evidence to establish that a crime has been committed. The case is being referring to the Commission on Ethics for review.

The complaint stems from a public records request from Pointe Mezzanine LLC on May 30, 2019, regarding The Pointe Beach and Yachte Club project. The city provided a response in July 2019, but Pointe Mezzanine LLC claimed that no text messages were produced and the response was “littered with information that appeared non-responsive to the request.” On Aug. 26, 2019, Pointe Mezzanine, LLC made a second public records request and continued to claim text messages were not provided. A lawsuit was then filed.

Read the letter below that details what led to the complaint.

