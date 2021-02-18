State Attorney: Woman commits over $140k worth of fraud as bookkeeper in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Attorney says a 39-year-old woman pled no contest Wednesday to fraud charges after accused of making over $140,000 worth of payments to herself in fraudulent invoices.

Stephanie Erickson worked as a bookkeeper for CEMEX, Inc., an international building materials company with a local office, from 2015 to 2019. Officials say she created fraudulent invoices and submitted them to CEMEX as legitimate vendor invoices and remitted the payments to herself, which totaled over $140,000.

Erickson was sentenced to two years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

