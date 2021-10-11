FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of being involved in stabbing a 16-year-old.

OCSO responded to 114 Skipper Avenue around 6:20 p.m. after learning a 16-year-old had suffered a life-threatening stab wound during an argument.

OCSO said in a release that on arrival no one was at the unit, however, fresh blood was found in the front yard.

Witnesses told OCSO the stabbing started with an argument over allegations of David Oliver Jr., 55, had stolen items from the teen’s mom.

The teen’s mother drove him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The teen is currently in stable condition.

Oliver is believed to be driving a tan, 2003 Buick sedan. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.