One man dead after stabbing reported at Big Lagoon State Park

UPDATE: A spokesman with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead from this incident and homicide investigators are working the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was seriously hurt following a stabbing in Northwest Florida at Big Lagoon State Park. Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill posted on Facebook Sunday morning:

This morning there was a stabbing at the Big Lagoon State Park. Victim was life-flighted and the ECSO has very detailed information on the suspect. Suspect is not yet in custody but ECSO does not believe him to present an immediate threat to the community. Doug Underhill Facebook