SRSO Deputy gives new wheels and a smile to local girl

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Deputy Justyn Stevens went above and beyond the call of duty to buy a brand new bicycle for one local girl.
According to the SRSO Facebook page, Deputy Stevens saw a family airing up a bike at a local car wash Sunday, Aug. 9.
When Deputy Stevens saw the unsafe condition of the bike, he decided to go and purchase a new one.
Check out the Facebook post below to read the SRSO story.
