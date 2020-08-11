SRSO Deputy gives new wheels and a smile to local girl

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Deputy Justyn Stevens went above and beyond the call of duty to buy a brand new bicycle for one local girl.

According to the SRSO Facebook page, Deputy Stevens saw a family airing up a bike at a local car wash Sunday, Aug. 9.

When Deputy Stevens saw the unsafe condition of the bike, he decided to go and purchase a new one.

