SRO Jerry Hooks honored as Florida School Resource Officer of the Year

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officer Jerry Hooks was named Florida’s SRO of the Year, marking the third time in the past four years an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office SRO has been named the state’s top performer.

SRO Hooks joined the OCSO in 2017 and was assigned as a School Resource Officer at Choctawhatchee High School in February 2018. He is responsible for protecting a student body of more than 1,800 students and staff members.

During his assignment to the SRO Program, He has responded to more than 1000 calls for service, like child abuse, school threats, narcotic violations and locating reported runaway/missing juveniles and so forth. He consistently goes out of his way to assist students after hours, whether it’s getting them school supplies, giving them a ride home or making sure they are safe from being bullied in school.

He’s also called upon to interpret for Spanish-speaking students, and is an interpreter for us, and other local law enforcement agencies. He is involved in the English Language Learner Parent Night where he assists with Spanish speaking parents regarding their students’ progress reports, and has also assisted the Drivers Education class in creating Spanish DMV pamphlets. He has also been a volunteer coach for a little league soccer team for the past 6 years.

SRO Hooks also plays a vital role for the OCSO Gang Task Force in identifying known gang members and suspects for many high profile investigations and works in conjunction with Juvenile Probation Officers. SRO Hooks’ 7 years of military service has been an asset to the SRO program. He is one of the lead instructors for tactical training in the unit and is the tactical trainer for his District. He instructs monthly tactical training and is a role model to his peers. He has assisted his Principal in developing operational plans and strategies to prevent dangerous situations in his school. He often provides guidance to students and staff outlining what to do if a crisis should occur during a school activity.

SRO Jerry Hooks is proactive, professional, compassionate and consistently goes above and beyond what is expected of him. He embodies what a SRO should be and we are proud to present Deputy Jerry Hooks as our 2019 SRO of the Year.

