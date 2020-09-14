SRCSO: Two people found dead in Navarre home

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Navarre.
The SRCSO says “two victims” were found dead inside a home on Bob White Circle in Navarre.
Deputies say one suspect is in custody. No other details have been released at this time.
More information is expected to be released Monday morning at a press conference.
