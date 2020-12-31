SRCSO: Two men arrested for human trafficking, two children found with them

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A couple of years ago, Sheriff Bob Johnson announced an interdiction unit that would operate on Interstate 10. Those deputies typically find drugs but for the first time in Santa Rosa County history, the unit caught alleged human traffickers.

Frankie Moreno and Jackson Perez Godines were identified as the human trafficking suspects. Moreno is a registered sex offender from Texas and is in the United States legally.

According to SRCSO, deputies spotted a vehicle violating several traffic laws. The vehicle was pulled over for an obscure tag, broken windshield, and tailgating. They were stopped at Mile Marker 26 on I-10 eastbound as they were headed to South Florida.

When stopped, deputies say Moreno and Godines then started to act suspicious. The men lied to deputies, according to Johnson, but he didn’t go into detail about what they said when they were arrested.

After sweeping the vehicle a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found.

They are charged with human trafficking and human smuggling and are in the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $1 million bond.

