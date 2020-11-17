SRCSO: Sex offender arrested, charged with sexual battery on runaway minor

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A registered sex offender accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor runaway was arrested last week in Navarre.

James Patrick Dibble, 21, was charged with sexual battery on a minor between the age of 12 and 17. He was also charged with sheltered an unmarried minor without notifying a parent.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says a tip led them to believe the runaway minor was at Dibble’s home in Navarre.

When the arrived, they found Dibble there with the minor, and they both admitted to having a sexual relationship, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson.

Dibble was arrested on the aforementioned charges. He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.

LATEST STORIES: