SRCSO: Jogger shot while running near Rails to Trails Bicycle Path

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened around midnight Monday. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the hospital for a man who drove himself there after being shot.

The sheriff’s office says the man was jogging in the area of the Rails to Trails Bicycle Path when he was approached from behind by a person with a gun. The man says the two got into a struggle over the gun when it went off, grazing the victim. The man says the suspect fled.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man says the suspect is a darker skinned man, about 5’9″ tall and 180 pounds. No other description is available. The victim says the suspect was wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

If anyone has information on what happened, please called investigators at 850-983-1230.

