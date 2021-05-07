SRCSO investigating bank robbery in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 5/7/2021 (11:29 am) — SRCSO says a bank robbery call came in around 9:15 Friday morning at the Synovus Bank on Navarre Parkway

There is no information about what was taken or any suspect(s) in the case. SRCSO says no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) says the Synovus Bank on Navarre Parkway was robbed Friday morning.

SRCSO says they have an active investigation. Deputies were called earlier in the day for a bank robbery in progress.

There is no other information released at this time. Check back for updates.