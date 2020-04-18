SRCSO: Detectives work murder, suicide investigation in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is working a murder/suicide investigation in Milton Saturday.

Deputies say they received a call from a third party inside the residence regarding a verbal disturbance between a man and woman. Once on scene at Dingo Dr. they met with the caller.

They were told the two involved in the verbal disturbance were in the back bedroom of the residence. As deputies went to check the bedroom, two gunshots were heard.

Deputies found that both individuals were deceased on the floor with what looked like gunshot wounds. The caller was uninjured.

Major Crimes Detectives are actively working the investigation as a murder/suicide. Names are being withheld as there is a pending notification of next-of-kin. SRCSO say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

