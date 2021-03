SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to catalytic converter theft.

Brett Andrew Bass is wanted for Criminal Mischief. Bass is approximately 5’6″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Bass could be call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 437-(STOP) 7867.