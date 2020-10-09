SRCSO: Alleged suicidal man speeds van toward deputies in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies say a man reported to be suicidal sped up toward officers as they approached his vehicle Thursday night.

Deputies say information from a credible source said 33-year-old Daniel Sunday was suicidal and in search of someone to shoot him. He was on his way to a large gathering in Milton, according to officers.

Sunday’s van was located on Bent Tree Rd. and as officers began to approach the vehicle, he started driving toward deputies at an increased speed. Officials say several shots were fired at the van as they went to take cover. They sustained no injuries.

According to a report, Sunday drove into an adjoining lot, running off into the woods on foot. Subsequently, deputies started to search the perimeter with K9s.

Back at the residence, Sunday reappeared from the wooded area. He was taken into custody and is being detained at the Santa Rosa County Jail, say deputies.

Sunday faces the following charge:

(3) counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Second Degree Felony

