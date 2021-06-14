SRCSO: 9-month-old dies, left alone in locked vehicle

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an infant after the child was found unresponsive in a locked vehicle last week.

The sheriff’s office says 911 received a call on June 9, 2021 for a report of an unresponsive child on the 4600 block of Ephrem Lane in Pace. The sheriff’s office says deputies and EMS arrived on scene and began life saving measures, but those attempts failed and the infant was pronounced dead on scene.

During the course of their investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the infant was left alone in the locked vehicle for several hours. The case remains under investigation.