Spotted: Luke Combs and TimtheTatMan share feast at McGuire’s Irish Pub

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Country Music Star Luke Combs and Twitch streaming icon TimtheTatman stopped by McGuire’s Irish Pub of Destin Wednesday.

A manager at the restaurant tells WKRG News 5 the pair showed up around 6 p.m. to eat. TimtheTatMan has been a regular for the location.

Luke Combs is on tour this year, the ‘What you see is what you get’ tour was rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TimetheTatMan lives in the Florida panhandle. He hosts streams on Twitch and Youtube, gaining the attention of millions.