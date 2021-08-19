Spotted: Aggregation of manatees on Emerald Coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than a dozen sea cows, manatees, were spotted by beachgoers Thursday in Northwest Florida.

Not in the intercoastal freshwater spots like near Mobile Bay, these manatees were migrating along The Gulf shoreline near Pompano Joes in Destin.

Kieth Ladd Jr. captured the above video on the beach Thursday afternoon. In the video, you can see how close they came to beachgoers when they come up for air.

Manatees in Florida are protected by federal and state law. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they are normally found in fresh or salt water, preferring calmer rivers, estuaries, bays and canals around coastal Florida.