Speeding violation turn into high-speed chase, Milton Police find AK-47, ski masks and guns

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Police officers arrested three men Nov. 12 after finding drugs, scales, ski masks, three handguns and an AK-47.

Jontazz Robinson, 21, Derrick Ellis, 21, Jafay Moore, 23, Tynique Smallwood, 23 and Leontay Robinson, 23, were arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy

Possession with Intent to Deliver

Fleeing on foot

Prohibited person with a firearm

The five men were arrested after a police officer attempted to stop their car for a speeding violation, according to a Facebook post from the Milton Police Department.

A high-speed chase followed over the hill near East Mall Road in Milton. All five men fled the car and were eventually arrested after Officers and Troopers conducted a manhunt, according to the post.

Three men were found hiding in a dumpster and the remaining two were found behind a building, according to the post.

Police officers determined that one of the handguns found was stolen.

The manhunt required help from Barboursville PD units, Cabell Sheriff units and State Troopers from the surrounding area.