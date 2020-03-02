Special ceremony held for new emergency room set to open in Navarre

Navarre, Florida (WKRG)- A special ceremony was held for the new free standing emergency room set to open in Navarre this November.
On Monday Fort Walton Beach Medical Center had a groundbreaking for the new 24-hour-service that will include 11 emergency rooms. The ER will also have a designated trauma room and diagnostic onsite imaging. The project is around 10 million dollars and will employ 30 medical professionals according to officials.
