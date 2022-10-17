ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In a statement released on Monday, St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said his office is charging Marcus Spanevelo with corpse abuse in connection with the disappearance and death of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli.

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Cassie Carli,” Harmon wrote in the statement. “Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and involves three states and their respective state agencies. These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice.”

Spanevelo’s trial was supposed to begin last week, before the prosecution dropped the case, stating the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama.

Spanevelo was charged in Santa Rosa County, Fla., for tampering with evidence and giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation.

Carli’s body was found in a shallow grave in St. Clair County in early April. She was last seen a week earlier during a custody exchange with Spanavelo in Navarre, Florida.

Harmon said he appreciates the efforts of the State Attorney’s Office in Florida and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“While my office has no authority to dictate the criminal charges which the State of Florida may bring or the ability to influence the timing of how they travel through their court system, I appreciate the open and candid discussions that have taken place between the Office of the State Attorney in Florida and my office regarding this investigation,” said Harmon. “I will continue to lend them whatever assistance the law allows with the hope that the Carli family will have closure.”

Abuse of a corpse is classified as a Class C felony in Alabama and carries a range of punishment of one to 10 years. Harmon said the charge has been pending against Spanevelo since May 2022.

“Once he is brought to the State of Alabama to face this charge, our court will address issues related to his right to counsel, bond and the conditions of bond since Class C felonies such as this are bondable offenses in Alabama.”

While an autopsy report last week by the Alabama medical examiners determined Carli’s cause and manner of death to be undetermined, Harmon said that is still under investigation.

“This current charge does not limit any agency or state from pursuing additional charges at the appropriate time,” said Harmon. “I am prevented by the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct from discussing matters involving current investigations and active cases other than the information that I provided alone. Therefore, I will not be making further statements regarding this investigation unless additional charges are brought.”