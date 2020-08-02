WATCH! SpaceX Crew Dragon splashes down in the Gulf Coast

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashes down off the coast of Pensacola. Welcome home to Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley who have now splashed down.

The last splashdown in NASA history was in 1975 with the Apollo-Soyuz Mission. The crew of Dragon will be taken to NAS Pensacola.

Sonic boom was heard on re-entry.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories