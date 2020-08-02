WATCH! SpaceX Crew Dragon splashes down in the Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashes down off the coast of Pensacola. Welcome home to Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley who have now splashed down.
The last splashdown in NASA history was in 1975 with the Apollo-Soyuz Mission. The crew of Dragon will be taken to NAS Pensacola.
Sonic boom was heard on re-entry.
