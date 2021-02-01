Southwest Airlines adds more nonstop flights from Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Southwest Airlines is adding more flights from Pensacola International Airport (PNS).

Starting in March 11 and continuing through April 11 Southwest will begin one per day nonstop flight to Atlanta (ATL), one nonstop flight to St. Louis (STL) on Saturdays, and two nonstop flights to Chicago (MDW) on Saturdays.

PNS Director Matt Coughlin said, “Pensacola continues to be a place where airlines see potential and growth as we navigate through the health crisis. Our airport staff and our many airline partners are dedicated to providing an easy, safe and healthy flight experience.”

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said, “This is yet another testament to the resilience of Pensacola International Airport and the desire for airlines to continue to expand their services here. I am excited to see new destinations at our airport to not only provide more travel opportunities for residents, but also connect new visitors to our beautiful city.”