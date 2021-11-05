‘Sound of freedom’: Blue Angels kick off air show on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show kicked off Friday at Pensacola Beach.

The show marks the end of the Blues’ 75th year and the first homecoming air show at the beach since 20 years.

The show started at 11:20 a.m. with opening acts, including the Air Force F-22 Raptor and the main event featuring the Blue Angels and fan favorite Fat Albert.

Hundreds of fans from across the country came to watch the show Friday. Many told WKRG News 5 the Blue Angels make them proud.

Michael Harp said he came all the way from South Carolina to watch the show.

“It gets emotional,” Harp said. “It’s a very emotional event for a veteran.”

Charles Ingle said he loves the sound of the Blue Angels’ F/A 18 Super Hornets. It represents more to him than an exciting show.

“We just love to come see the Blue Angels. Just love the sound of the jets and it’s the sound of freedom,” he said. “God bless the USA.”

The airshow continues Saturday starting at 11:20 a.m. The Blue Angels will make their appearance at 2 p.m.