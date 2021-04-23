Solar trees planted in Pensacola for Earth Day

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Two bright green structures were added to Downtown Pensacola. While they might look like art, they actually harvest solar power.

Gulf Power and the city held a ribbon cutting on Earth Day, April 21, to celebrate the new installations.

The city says together, these trees are capable of generating 3.7 kilowatts of clean, renewable energy that is flowing into the power grid for the benefit of the City of Pensacola. That’s enough energy to power three school classrooms on a daily basis.

“Any opportunity to bring renewable energy to the City of Pensacola is a positive thing, benefitting both the city and our citizens. We are excited to partner with Gulf Power to bring solar energy to downtown Pensacola with these new solar trees that will reduce carbon emissions and help us continue to create a greener Pensacola. I am very proud that Gulf Power chose the City of Pensacola to do the first of their solar trees.” Mayor Grover Robinson

The solar trees are located at the corner of Main and Reus streets. Solar trees have also been placed in other Northwest Florida towns like Destin.