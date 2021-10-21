Social media cyber tip leads to child porn arrest in Okaloosa County

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — A cyber tip from the instant messaging app Kik resulted in child pornography charges against a man in Okaloosa County.

Donald Peter Coraggio, 47, of Mary Esther is facing nearly two dozen federal counts.

The charges include 12 counts of possession of child pornography, eight counts of transmission of child pornography, and one count of using a two-way device to commit a felony.

Coraggio is listed as a self-employed Department of Defense contractor, according to the arrest report.

The report states Kik tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in late April. Cyber investigators say they then traced the IP address and Kik account to Coraggio.

A search of the Kik account allegedly revealed 12 videos of children between the approximate ages of four and ten performing sexual acts. The report says eight of those videos were sent to other people.

Okaloosa County deputies went to Coraggio’s home in Mary Esther on October 15 and arrested him. Jail records show he was released on bond on October 18.



