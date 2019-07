ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire officials in Escambia County Florida say smoking in bed led to a fire that heavily damaged a home Saturday morning. Escambia Fire Rescue posted images of the fire to their Facebook page.

The post says crews got to a house fire on New Mexico Drive just before 9 Saturday morning and saw heavy black smoke pouring from the home. The post said three people were displaced and some of their belongings were destroyed.