Smash and grab burglaries in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for a series of smash and grab car burglaries in Destin.





Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared these pictures of smash and grabs in Destin.

Deputies say burglar(s) targeted two different gyms and stole women’s purses. The first report was on February 4th at the Destin Heath and Fitness on Commons Boulevard. The second occurrence was at the Orange Theory Fitness on Furling Lane Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse Crossover may be involved in the crimes. If you know who owns the vehicle, or know anything about the crimes please call 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, or go online to EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com