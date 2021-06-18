Skanska says it’s making ‘necessary storm preparations’ ahead of tropical weather

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Bridge fully reopened Thursday morning after being closed for months.



Nearly two dozen unsecured Skanska construction barges got loose during Hurricane Sally and several crashed into the bridge, causing heavy damage and headaches for commuters waiting for it to reopen.

As more tropical weather heads toward the Gulf Coast, some have been wondering if Skanska, the company responsible for the bridge’s construction, has made plans to secure its barges.

Skanska has released the following statement ahead of tropical weather expected this weekend:

“As the Gulf Coast prepares for inclement weather, we are closely monitoring the path of the storm in conjunction with our partners with the goal of ensuring the safety of the community and our workers. Skanska is in the process of making necessary storm preparations, including securing barges and cranes.”

Barges and cranes were seen being secured Friday morning by a WKRG reporter. The barges were secured at least 100 to 200 yards away from the bridge. There was no active construction on the bridge as of about noon.

Northwest Florida’s impacts from tropical weather this weekend include wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour, heavy rains and high surf.