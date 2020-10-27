Skanska prepares for the arrival of Zeta

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The company responsible for the barges that shut down the Pensacola Bay Bridge says they are preparing for the arrival of Zeta.

Skanska tells WKRG News 5 they have been securing their barges and cranes, and mobilizing equipment into safe harbor.

18 of the 23 barges that ran aground as a result of Hurricane Sally have been recovered, including all of those on private property.

One barge remains under the Pensacola Bay Bridge and the company says it has anchored underneath.

Skanska says the others are also being reinforced and secured in place.

