ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Six people have been arrested after illegal drugs were found in a home on Concordia Boulevard Friday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team found 984.8 grams of spice, 13.6 grams of meth, heroine, fentanyl and crack cocaine. They also seized a firearm and $3,671 in cash.

Jacob Brill, Kathleen Taylor, Sarah Cox, Russo Vincent, Josey Brill and Faith Cluster face several drug charges.