Sisters shop on Black Friday for the 22nd year in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Four sisters at a Walmart in Destin show the true meaning of Black Friday (besides the deals) as they celebrated 22 years of shopping and matching outfits.

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office posted this picture on Facebook Friday when the sisters met with a few deputies to say hi.

The post reads: “We enjoyed fulfilling our annual Black Friday tradition with these wonderful sisters at the Destin Wal-Mart. Today marked 22 years for these ladies and their matching outfits battling the crowds for Black Friday. They always make a point to find us and hug our necks- said Sgt Nolan Weeks!”

We enjoyed fulfilling our annual Black Friday tradition with these wonderful sisters at the Destin Wal-Mart. Today… Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Latest Stories: