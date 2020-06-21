CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a single-engine aircraft accident occurred at Bob Sikes Airport.
The OCSO Facebook page stated “a pilot was testing the engine of single-engine aircraft without wings on the runway. The aircraft rolled over, injured the pilot, who was the only occupant. He was taken to FWBMC. The runway has re-opened.”
LATEST STORIES
- Stay healthy this Father’s Day by avoiding these recalled foods
- San Francisco religious leader criticizes toppling of statue in Golden Gate Park
- The perfect gift for Father’s Day is just a phone call away
- NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes
- Single-engine aircraft accident in Okaloosa County