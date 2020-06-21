Single-engine aircraft accident in Okaloosa County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a single-engine aircraft accident occurred at Bob Sikes Airport.

The OCSO Facebook page stated “a pilot was testing the engine of single-engine aircraft without wings on the runway. The aircraft rolled over, injured the pilot, who was the only occupant. He was taken to FWBMC. The runway has re-opened.”

